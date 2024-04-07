Giving back key for co-ordinator

Sara Harding started her new role as the Sport Waitaki co-ordinator last week. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

It is a homecoming of sorts for the new Sport Waitaki co-ordinator.

Sara Harding started her new role last week.

Previously, she was a community activator for Sport Otago.

That was a part-time job she took on while she worked her way through a degree in physical education from the University of Otago, before graduating last year.

Sharing her love of all things sport is what drove her to take on the role.

"I like being active and I like the idea that within this role I can help other people be active and find that love."

She was also looking forward to the variety that came with the job.

"Within this role, it involves events like the colour run and things like that, things that have been previously run.

"Also, I feel like helping out in that community space."

Netball is her main sport but she has experience with many different sports.

"I just love going out for walks, being active, that kind of thing."

Being from Kurow, she has seen how smaller communities often miss out when it comes to events and is hoping to change that.

"A lot of things are based in Oamaru so I’m hoping to spread it out into those little areas."

Harding hopes to "cut down some of the barriers" holding back participation.

"I was given lots of privileges with being able to play sport. People have helped me play and got me where I am today in my sport."

Harding said that was why giving back to the community and making sure everyone had the same opportunity she did was important to her.