Hoax not ruled out in fireless Fenz callout

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) responded to reports of fire at Lake Ohau yesterday morning.

However, there was no fire to be found.

A Fenz spokesman said emergency services were called to the site near Lake Ohau Lodge about 10am, and crews were stood down when they were unable to locate any sign of fire.

He was unable to confirm whether it could have been a hoax call.

"It’s hard to say for sure, because someone may have seen low cloud or something like that, but given the fact we were rung and we found nothing, it’s a possibility."