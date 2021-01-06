Holiday-makers flocking to camp grounds

Campers flock to holiday spots across North Otago such as Otematata (pictured) in summer, with caravans and boats in tow, to enjoy water sports, swimming, cycling and walking. You’ll see many boats and jet skis out on the lakes towing water-skiers or inflatables or fishing for trout. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Lakes in the Waitaki district have been teeming with visitors as New Zealanders make the most of the Christmas-New Year holidays.

Otematata Holiday Park and Lodge owner Brent Cowles said he had not seen the council-run camping grounds in Waitaki so full in years.

His own holiday park was at capacity and people had booked in for longer than usual.

Sidnee Black (11, left), of Timaru, and Sophie Jonathan (11), of Dunedin, hang out on a hammock with Rusty the dog at the Waitangi Recreation Reserve at Lake Aviemore on Wednesday last week. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"We had one of the best winters, then we had a wee lull prior to Christmas. Now there is just people on the road everywhere — it’s really busy."

His hotel business was steady and he expected to take more in the bar when the weather got better, but his Kai Ote Street Food Bus was running flat out.

Sisters Aisha (8, left) and Dakota (7) McKellar, of Dunedin, get the camp chores done at the Waitangi Recreation Reserve at Lake Aviemore over the New Year break. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"We can’t keep up — it’s really busy. This evening we are taking it to Sailor’s Cutting campsite, then a private function."

He had been concerned when Covid-19 struck that visitor numbers would drop because of the closed borders, but that had been far from the case, Mr Cowles said.

That has been mirrored across the district, many camp sites reporting they were booked out from Christmas to New Year.