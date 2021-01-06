Holiday-makers flocking to camp grounds

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otematata Holiday Park and Lodge owner Brent Cowles said he had not seen the council-run camping grounds in Waitaki so full in years.
His own holiday park was at capacity and people had booked in for longer than usual.
"We had one of the best winters, then we had a wee lull prior to Christmas. Now there is just people on the road everywhere — it’s really busy."
His hotel business was steady and he expected to take more in the bar when the weather got better, but his Kai Ote Street Food Bus was running flat out.
"We can’t keep up — it’s really busy. This evening we are taking it to Sailor’s Cutting campsite, then a private function."
He had been concerned when Covid-19 struck that visitor numbers would drop because of the closed borders, but that had been far from the case, Mr Cowles said.
That has been mirrored across the district, many camp sites reporting they were booked out from Christmas to New Year.