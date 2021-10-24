More suspicious fires in Oamaru reserve

Another series of fires in Oamaru’s Glen Warren Reserve is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene at 6.57am this morning, where two small fires, one burning 25sqm and another 9sqm, had been lit.

Crews from Oamaru, Weston and Waitaki Rural Fire brigades attended the scene.

A Fenz spokesman confirmed the fires were being treated as suspicious.

In August, Fenz were called to three blazes at the reserve on August 11, 16 and 17.

On September 13, Fenz were called to another fire, where a 400sqm scrub fire was lit in the link track.