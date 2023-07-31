Oamaru Hospital forced to close emergency department

Oamaru Hospital has temporarily closed its emergency department, citing "doctor shortages".

In a public notice, Waitaki District Health Services said it expected the emergency department, which closed at 5pm today, would be operational from 8am tomorrow.

Patients requiring admission would be transferred to Dunedin Hospital during this time, the notice said.

"The community is advised to call 111 in an emergency. For non-urgent care, patients can contact the on-call GP service (03 434 9444)."