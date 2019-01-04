Past catches up with biker after series of incidents

A 39-year-old Oxford, North Canterbury, motorcyclist has been charged after failing to stop for the police five times in a series of incidents dating back to last year.

The man, arrested on New Year's Day, was also charged with two counts of dangerous driving after police abandoned pursuits at high speeds.

On Tuesday, outside Omarama on State Highway 8, the man was involved in a brief pursuit after he was spotted travelling at 126kmh in a 100kmh zone with a passenger on his motorcycle, Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said.

A police officer turned on his red and blue lights, signalling the motorcyclist to stop, but instead the motorcyclist took off at high speed in heavy traffic and the pursuit was abandoned.

The motorcyclist was seen again a short time later north of Omarama and was again signalled to stop.

He again took off at speeds dangerous to himself and other traffic, and again a pursuit was abandoned.

A police statement issued yesterday said the man was again spotted at 3.15pm on Tuesday riding his motorbike through the town of Kimbell, headed towards Fairlie.

Police in Fairlie waited for the bike to arrive and when it did not show up, an area search was conducted.

Police located the motorcycle soon after and arrested the man.

Police said the man said he failed to stop because his "bike wasn't up to scratch".

The police statement said the man had earlier failed to stop in Lake Tekapo.

Sgt Woodbridge said the man was then found to have failed to stop last year in Hampden and Oamaru.

He would appear in the Oamaru District Court on February 13.

Sgt Woodbridge could not comment on the speeds reached during the pursuits.