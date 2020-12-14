Seagulls migrate south along Thames St

Thames St in Oamaru. Photo: Hamish MacLean

Zero nests this year.

That was the goal for Countdown Oamaru after several years of problem-level numbers of red-billed gulls nesting atop the supermarket, and it has been achieved.

A Countdown spokeswoman said deterrents, including spikes, a laser "cannon", kites, and removing nesting material, were "clearly working".

"The birds have decided not to nest on our roof this year, which is welcome news for our customers and our team," the spokeswoman said.

However, the native gulls have not gone far, migrating en masse just a few hundred metres south.

Streeter Concepts owner Lance Streeter said he felt for businesses in Lower Thames St where the birds were now causing havoc.

The gulls have not nested on the roof of Mr Streeter’s Coquet St sign-writing business, across the road from Countdown Oamaru, this year either. He has been using a motion-detector sprinkler system to deter them.

"We were constantly at them — and they moved," he said.

Mr Streeter and Countdown Oamaru would continue to work with the Waitaki District Council and the Department of Conservation (Doc) to prevent the red-billed gulls returning.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the gulls’ mass move to Lower Thames St had been noticed, and the council was working with Doc on solutions to the problem.

"We’re as keen as anybody to get a solution to this and to get the gulls into a more natural habitat for themselves and to stop some of the extreme damage and cost that they are causing in town," Mr Kircher said.

The reason for the gulls’ move south was not clear, but he praised the building owners who had been proactive in checking for nest materials building up, and installing preventive measures.

The council was compiling information about Oamaru’s gull problems for new Conservation Minister Kiri Allan, with whom Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has requested a meeting.

"We’ll keep working on things and appreciate Jacqui Dean following up on it," Mr Kircher said.

"We’re hoping to get more information to the minister as soon as possible."

Oamaru’s central business district has been plagued by red-billed gulls creating an unwanted disturbance for several years.

Theories as to why they started nesting in town vary, but most people believe it is connected to the closure of the landfill in 2017.

While they seem to be abundant in the North Otago town, the species is in decline nationally.

The population has halved since 1994 and due to their "at-risk: declining" status, once nests are formed, building owners are prohibited under the Wildlife Act from removing them.