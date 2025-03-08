Town geared up for 38th annual motorcycle rally

Rob Carlion, of the Plains Motorcycle Club in Christchurch, is attending his 21st March Hare Rally in Waimate today with his 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Motorcycle madness has hit Waimate.

The 38th annual March Hare Rally began yesterday and will continue at the Waimate showgrounds today.

Today’s activities begin at noon with all the motorcycles on display for judging, followed by a prizegiving.

There will also be a series of games for attendees such as the horizontal bungy, tug of war and a slowest bike race.

Perhaps the highlight of the afternoon will be the burn-out competition and newly added sound-off competition for the loudest motorcycle.

There is also a tattoo competition and the Waimate Menzshed are raffling off a painting from local artist Bill Scott.

Live music will see the party continue into the night.

March Hare Rally club president Stu Carline hoped see about 1200 people attend.

Most people arrived yesterday, although some came as early as Wednesday to secure their camping spot, he said.

"A lot of people, this is where they meet up every year.

"You have all your different clubs that come in as well. It’s just somewhere that people can come and enjoy themselves."

One of those clubs is the Plains Motorcycle Club from Christchurch which brought nine members.

They attend every year and one member, Rob Carlion, is attending his 21st rally.

Mr Carline was looking forward to the burn-out competition.

"It seems very popular this year. We’ve had a lot of interaction on our social media about the burn-out competition."

He said the rally would be not possible without the hard work behind the scenes from the club’s "small committee".

"It’s their dedication that makes these events possible."

The rally is open from noon today with tickets available at the gate.

