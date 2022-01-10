Watch: Teen shows off bite marks after shark attack

A video showing the bite marks sustained by a teenage girl in a shark attack in Ōamaru has been posted to social media.

In the video, 13-year-old Alvira Repia-King is in a hospital bed showing off her scars after receiving 52 stitches.

When asked what she did during the attack she answers that she "just kept kicking" the shark.

The Oamaru teenager was taken to Oamaru Hospital yesterday afternoon and received 42 stitches in her right arm, and 10 in her back.

Alvira's mother, Gerrie Repia-King, went straight to the harbour when she received a call from the mother of one of her daughter's friends. Alvira had been treated by St John at the scene and was in an ambulance ready to be taken to hospital.

She said the shark was strong, but Alvira was stronger and she was pleased her daughter was OK.

An update on the teenage girl who was attacked by a shark in Oamaru yesterday has been posted to social media. Photo: Supplied

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said a group of about five young people had been jumping off Holmes Wharf and paddling in the harbour when the 13-year-old girl was attacked.

Emergency services were called to Friendly Bay about 4.30pm, and witnesses said the shark was dark grey and about 1.8m long, Sgt Woodbridge said.

It was believed to be a sevengill shark, which were often spotted in the Oamaru Harbour area. There had been several reports of sightings on social media over the past month.