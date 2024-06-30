Oamaru Farmers’ Market: Harbour area, 9.30am to 1pm.

All Nations Church of Hope: Meets every Sunday, 10am, St John Hall, Exe St.

REACH Church Sunday Service: 10am. Children’s programme 10am in our hall.

Customs House Gallery: Corner Tyne and Wansbeck Sts, 10am-3pm. Gallery and gift shop. Contact: 027 250-7800.

Oamaru Steam and Rail Restoration Society Train trips: Harbourside Station, Itchen St, 11am-1pm. Contact: Allan, 027676-0036.

Excelsior Petanque: Excelsior Sports Ground, Centennial Park, 12pm-2pm. Contacts: Alec, 021 083-24792, Yvonne, 021 162-2566.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Orwell St Church, 6pm. Contact Nell, 021 026-86128, Paul, 027 442-0073.

St Luke’s : 2A Tees St, 7pm. Matariki Service. An important part of Matariki is remembering those who have departed this life. Everyone is welcome.

North Otago Astronomical Society Dome: Stoke St, 7.30pm-9pm. Open for public viewing, weather permitting. Contact, Please email marg-hans-briens@xtra.co.nz so we can know who is coming.

TOMORROW

Tumble Tots Waitaki: Scottish Hall, 9am-11.30am. $9 per class. Contact: Rachel, 021 400-395 or www.tumbletotswaitaki.com.

JP service: Citizens Advice Bureau, 100 Thames St, 10am-noon. For affidavits, declarations, certified documents.

North Otago Vintage Car Club: Stoke St clubrooms, 10am-noon. Contact: Derek, 021 390-518 or Wayne, 027 608-0002.

Tai Chi classes for all ages: Waitaki Recreation Centre, Orwell St, Oamaru, 11.30am-12.30pm. Contact: Raewyn Still 027212-4470.

Social badminton: Oamaru Squash & Badminton Club, Tyne St, 1pm. Contact: Judy, 027 237-4452.

Waitaki Community Gardens working bee: Chelmer St, 1pm to 3pm. Contact: Ra McRostie, 021115-4884.

Waitaki Woodturners and Woodcarvers: Oamaru Racecourse, 1pm. All tools and equipment provided. Contact: Geoff, 021024-98604 or waitakiwoodturners@gmail.com.

Waitaki Writers’ Group: St John hall, Exe St, 1.30pm. Contact: Chris, 434-8800.

Age Concern Exercise Steady As You Go: Salvation Army Hall, 1.30pm. Contact: Colleen, 434-7712.

Age Concern Coffee Group: 30 Eden Street, 1.30pm-3pm. We will have a representative from Work and Income available to answer any questions you may have about your superannuation and other entitlements.

Oamaru Dance Fitness: Scottish Hall, 5.45pm. Low intensity dance fitness class with music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Adult support carers free. First class free, great loyalty programme. Contact: Kylie, 0210868-3014.

Oamaru Chess Club: Oamaru Club, 6pm-8pm. Contact: Greg Familton, gregfam88@yahoo.com or see the club’s Facebook page.

Table Tennis: Oamaru Club, 32 Severn St, 6pm-8pm. Contact: Peter Simpson, 027 230-4657.

Aikido: Maheno hall, 7pm-8pm. Contact: Nicola, 021233-9193.

Narcotics Anonymous: Orwell Street Church, 7pm. Narcotics Anonymous is open to anyone. Contact: Leo, 021169-8530.

Oamaru Bridge Club: Cnr Medway and Steward Sts, 7pm for Bronze Division. Contact: Liz Drew, 021 023-62234.

North Otago Garden Club: Fenwick School Community Hall, Hull St, 7.30pm., Brydone Hotel, (Hall open from 7pm). Speaker: Lisa Howard-Sullivan on ‘‘Learning to Landscape’’. Contact Lynn, 027 473-5074.

TUESDAY

Waitaki Menzshed: Corner of Alamein Tce and Towey St, The Old Henderson Garage, 9am-noon. Contact: Philip, 027 483-6506 or Ken, 027 223-4119.

Tai Chi classes for all ages: Waitaki Recreation Centre, Orwell St, Oamaru, 9am-10am. Contact: Raewyn Still — 027 212-4470.

English Conversation Club: Oamaru Opera House, Green Room, 9.30am-10.30 am. Contact Paula at Waitaki Multicultural 027 325-6151.

Pottery on Tyne: 44 Tyne St, 10am to 2pm. Contact: 434-8800.

Age Concern Otago Cuppa & Connect : 30 Eden St, 10am-12.30pm. Grab a cuppa and connect with our volunteers and other participants to share experiences, memories and find mutual support.

Multicultural Playgroup: Plunket rooms, 10.30am-noon. Contact: Jan, 021 0267-4877.

Customs House Gallery: Corner Tyne and Wansbeck Sts, 11am-3pm. Gallery and gift shop. Contact: 027 250-7800.

Age Concern gentle exercise: Orwell Street Church Hall, 1.30pm. Seated exercise class with music. Contact: 434-7008.

Senior strong: Waitaki Community Recreation Centre, 1.30pm. Focusing on mobility, strength and balance. Designed for falls prevention. Cost: $4.50 (concession cards available). Contact: Diane, 434-6932.

North Otago Indoor Bowls Assn: Athies Club Rooms, 1.30pm. Yankee Bowls. Contact: Denise Lewis, 021 255-5794.

U3A Waitaki: St John Hall, 2pm-4pm. Talks and lectures for inquiring minds. Contact: 027 534-6613.

Waitaki Woodturners and Woodcarvers: Oamaru Racecourse, 7pm. All tools and equipment provided. Contact: Geoff, 021 0249-8604 or waitakiwoodturners@gmail.com.

Indoor Bowls Oamaru Club Night : 32 Severn St, 7pm. Contact: Bev, 03 434-9678.

Oamaru Bridge Club: Cnr Medway and Steward Sts, 7pm for Silver Division. Contact: Liz Drew, 021 023-62234.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Orwell St Church, 7.30pm. Contact: Nell, 021026-86128, Paul, 027442-0073.

WEDNESDAY

Weekly Plunket Playgroup: Oamaru Plunket Rooms, Severn St, 10am-11.30am. Contact: Anna, 027 456-6664 or anna.glier@plunket.org.nz.

JP Clinic: Oamaru Library, 10am to 1pm. For affidavits, declarations, certified documents.

Age Concern Otago Cuppa & Connect : 30 Eden St, 10am-12.30pm. Grab a cuppa and connect with our volunteers and other participants to share experiences, memories and find mutual support.

Multicultural Free Health QiGong Course Recreation Centre, 11am-12pm. For all ages, weekly sessions.

Contact: Sarah, 027 431 -3009.

WeightWatchers Oamaru: Salvation Army Hall (rear hall), Thames St, 11.30am. Contact: Kat, katrina.moffat@ww.com.

Singing group for Stroke Survivors: 11am-12pm. Contact: Susie, 021 448-602 or Debbie 027 465-1653.

Social badminton: Oamaru Squash & Badminton Club, Tyne St, 1pm. Contact: Judy, 027 237-4452.

Oamaru Dance Fitness: Scottish Hall, 1pm. Low intensity dance fitness class with music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Adult support carers free. First class free, great loyalty programme. Contact: Kylie, 0210868-3014.

Waitaki Community Gardens working bee: Chelmer St, 1pm-3pm. Contact: Ra McRostie, 021115-4884.

Excelsior Petanque: Excelsior Sports Ground, Centennial Park, noon-2pm. Contacts: Alec, 021 083-24792, Yvonne, 021 162-2566.

Euchre: Oamaru Club, 1pm to 3.30pm. $2 per person. Contact: Brett Cairns, 027 281-8238.

Age Concern board games and a cuppa: Oamaru Public Library, 1.30pm. Gold coin appreciated. Contact: 434-7008.

Steady As You Go: Weston Church Hall, 1.30pm. Contact: Age Concern, 027781-2979 or 434-7008.

Fencing Classes: Waitaki Boys High School gym, Waitaki Ave, Beginners 6.15pm-7pm, Advance 7pm-8pm. Foil, epee & sabre, 13-years-old & up. Tracksuit, gym shoes & water bottle. Contact: Iain Clark, 021 203-6852.

North Otago Indoor Bowls Assn: Athies Club Rooms, 7pm. St Pat’s Indoor Bowls. Contact: Lynne Porter, 027 739-5968 or Daphne Campbell, 03 437-1602.

North Otago Highland Pipe Band : Scottish Hall, Practice at 7pm. New members welcome. Contact nohpb1901@gmail.com

North Otago Rock and Mineral Club: Clubrooms under the Vincent DePaul building, Tees St, 7pm. Contact: Jack 027 445-1020.

Aikido: Maheno hall, 7pm-8.30pm. Contact: Nicola, 021233-9193.

THURSDAY

Waitaki Menzshed: Corner of Alamein Tce and Towey St, The Old Henderson Garage, 9am to 12pm. Contact: Philip, 027 483-6506 or Ken, 027 223-4119.

Tumble Tots Waitaki: Scottish Hall, 9am-11.30am. $9 per class. Contact: Rachel, 021 400-395 or www.tumbletotswaitaki.com.

Tai Chi classes for all ages: Waitaki Recreation Centre, Orwell St, Oamaru, 9am-10am. Contact: Raewyn Still, 027 212-4470.

Aquatherapy for Stroke Survivors: 10am. Waitaki Aquatic Centre. Contact: Gloria 434-7645 or 021 205-4854.

Pottery on Tyne: 44 Tyne St, 10am-2pm. Contact: 434-8800.

Age Concern Otago Cuppa & Connect : 30 Eden St, 10am-12.30pm. Grab a cuppa and connect with our volunteers and other participants to share experiences, memories and find mutual support.

Social Table Tennis: Waitaki Community Recreation Centre, 10.30am-11.30am. All levels welcome. Cost: $5 per person. Contact: Diane, 434-6932.

CST Oamaru Memory group: Ara campus, Humber St, 10.45am-12.30pm. Contact: Debbie, 027 465-1653 or Susie, 021 448-602.

Multicultural Free Cardio Dance for EveryoneRecreation Centre, 11.10am-noon. Weekly Sessions. Sarah, 027 431 -3009.

Free Community Soup or Salad Kitchen: Reach Church, 11.30am. RSVP: 03 437-2666.

Social Singing Oamaru: Orwell St Church Hall, 1pm-2.30pm. Contact: Sally, 434-9396, 021046-1022, email socialsinging oamaru@gmail.com.

Waitaki Community Gardens working bee: Chelmer St, 1pm-3pm. Contact: Ra McRostie, 021 115-4884.

Awamoa Indoor Bowls Club: Club Rooms, 36 Towey St, 1.30pm. Contact: 027 515-5877.

Tai Chi classes for all ages: Waitaki Recreation Centre, Orwell St, Oamaru, 1.30pm-2.30pm. Beginners class. Contact: Raewyn Still 027212-4470.

Learn to Sail: North Otago Yacht & Power Boat club, 4.30pm every Thursday. Contact, Graeme Thorn 021125-1567.

Oamaru Bridge Club: Cnr Medway and Steward Sts, 7pm for combined Bronze and Silver Divisions. Contact: Liz Drew, 021 023-62234.

North Otago Photographic Society: Weston Hall, 7.30pm. Monthly meeting, all interested persons and members of the public welcome. Come along and see what we do.

Oamaru Writers’ Collective: Every second Thursday. Contact: oamaruwriterscollective@gmail.com.

Oamaru Dancers Rock and Roll Lessons: Expressions of interest for our next block course. Contact Kerri, 0211 794-041.