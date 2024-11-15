Wind farm decision delayed until next month

A wind farm. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A decision on a proposed Southland wind farm has been delayed until next month.

The panel overseeing the fast-track process has issued a memorandum saying the decision on Contact Energy’s proposal to build a 55-turbine wind farm at Slopedown near Wyndham would now be made on December 19.

The three-person panel had come up with some draft conditions for the proposed wind farm and had invited comments from parties.

The panel said that did not mean the application would be granted.

Under fast-track legislation, the panel may extend its decision by up to 50 days. A decision had been due to be released early next week.

But the panel has decided to extend it by 22 days, saying a decision would be released on December 19.

Contact Energy indicated to the panel it had come to an agreement with Ngāi Tahu.