Another jobs fair to be held in resort

A second jobs fair is to be held in Queenstown in a bid to fill vacancies cropping up in the resort.

The Central Lakes Jobs Fair at the Queenstown Memorial Centre on November 26 follows the Jobbortunities event last month.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult had been disappointed by the turnout at that event — 274 people attended, of whom 270 were on work visas.

There had been thousands of jobs on offer, and Mr Boult urged those unemployed to take advantage of this second chance.

‘‘There will be a huge array of employment options available across many industries to help members of our community find new work.’’

Entry would be free, and anybody who wanted to come from Wanaka could register for free transport, he said.

Businesses represented would include hotel group Accor, Millbrook Resort, Real Journeys, Amisfield and Altitude Brewing.

Advisers from Immigration New Zealand would also attend to field visa-related queries.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has encouraged those looking for work to join a webinar this Wednesday at 5pm with Start Now careers adviser Melissa Jenner.

The jobs fair will run between 9am and 3pm, and a free employment advice session by the Citizens Advice Bureau will be held from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the same venue.

It will cover topics such as immigration, employment rights, responsibilities and dealing with workplace problems.

Transport and webinar details can be found on the Queenstown Lakes District Council website.