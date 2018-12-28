Arrowtown's Post Office market

Photos: Daisy Hudson

Hundreds of people splashed their leftover Christmas cash at yesterday's Arrowtown Post Office Market.

Held on Arrowtown's Library Green, the market raises money for the maintenance of the historic Post Office.

Among those enjoying the post-Christmas fun were (top picture) Harry Singh, Alaina Singh (8 months), Sheena Singh and Xiao the dog, while (bottom picture) Hugh Gudsell (2) gets his face painted by Charlotte Graf.