Climber rescued near Queenstown

Cecil and Walter peaks seen across Lake Wakatipu. Photo: ODT file

A young German tourist was rescued from Walter Peak, near Queenstown, this morning after he lost most of his equipment.

Sergeant Keith Newell, of Queenstown, said the 19-year-old was picked up by a Lakes District Air Rescue Trust helicopter about 1am after he called 111 to say he had lost his bag while climbing the mountain.

He could not descend because he had lost his torch, and was feeling cold.

The man had kayaked across Lake Wakatipu to the foot of the mountain yesterday, and had planned to stay the night.