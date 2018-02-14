Climber rescued near Queenstown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A young German tourist was rescued from Walter Peak, near Queenstown, this morning after he lost most of his equipment.
Sergeant Keith Newell, of Queenstown, said the 19-year-old was picked up by a Lakes District Air Rescue Trust helicopter about 1am after he called 111 to say he had lost his bag while climbing the mountain.
He could not descend because he had lost his torch, and was feeling cold.
The man had kayaked across Lake Wakatipu to the foot of the mountain yesterday, and had planned to stay the night.
Good heavens, no wonder so many tourists are coming to grief in NZ if this is anything to go by. The trip over the lake in a kayak and climbing (or descending) Walter Peak in the dark are both wide open to disaster.