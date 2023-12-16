Drama galore for Muir at Cello Invitational

PHOTO: ODT files

Kiwi Kieran Muir won the 2023 Cello Invitational golf tourney in Queenstown on Monday, dramatically draining a 15-foot par putt to beat fellow New Zealander Matt McLean on the second playoff hole at Jack’s Point.

After a solid five-under-67 and 41 stableford points at Millbrook Resort on Sunday, the Bay of Plenty pro endured winds gusting above 60kmh to card a final round of one-over-73 for 35 stableford points.

McLean, who shot 69 on Sunday for 39 stableford points, matched Muir in the clubhouse following an incredible one-under-71 for 37 stableford points — one of two under-par rounds on the challenging course.

The pair went back to the par-4 18th to decide the winner — McLean needed to drain a par putt of more than 20 feet to stay alive; slotting it, the pair went back down the 18th again.

Muir split the fairway, while McLean’s tee shot found the deep rough, resulting in a lost ball and a trip back to the tee.

After finding the fairway, he dumped his fourth in the water, meaning Muir just needed to make a bogey or better to secure at least one stableford point to win the event.

He found the greenside trap, splashed his ball out to 15 feet and rolled in the putt for victory.

Muir, 36, is hoping the win will open "a few extra doors for next year".

"I need to do some maths and see where I finished up on the Order of Merit, but it’s a big result, nonetheless."

Jordan Loof and Regan Burke won the teams event, combining for 89 stablefords to finish ahead of Michael Hendry and Peter Talyancich and Brad Shilton and Luke Longney.