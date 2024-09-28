Helping young green fingers

Remarkables Primary teacher Beth Lyons and Mitre 10 Mega Queenstown GM Paul Jackson with budding student gardeners, from left, Romy Harrison, 9, Sienna Harrison, 5, and Ashton Pattinson, 6. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Queenstown's Mitre 10 Mega’s offering to help local school gardening programmes with whatever tools or equipment they require, including even manpower.

GM Paul Jackson, who explains his team’s passionate about helping the next generation learn life-long gardening skills, says they’ve offered only starter kits in past years.

"But as many schools are now at varying levels with their gardening programmes, it’s time to change it up.

"This year we’re looking to ensure our recipients get exactly what they need.

"This could be tools for the tamariki, bird netting, irrigation, seed raising mix, timber for a raised garden bed, rabbit-proofing materials or even people power to do the mahi."

Schools can apply for up to $1000 worth of Mitre 10 products.

At Remarkables Primary, teacher Beth Lyons, in their application, says the school’s Enviroclub’s keen for tools and equipment to help with their new compost initiative, which aims to collect the kura’s food waste every day.

Schools can apply by the end of tomorrow to toni.boatwright@megaqueenstown.co.nz; recipients will be notified on the first day of term 4, October 14.