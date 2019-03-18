Info still sought on Queenstown hit-and-run

Police are still appealing for information after a hit-and-run incident in Queenstown on Saturday night.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said the incident happened about 8.35pm when two males were walking on State Highway 6, near the Queenstown Events Centre.

A vehicle came from behind in the left lane and struck one of them.

"[It's] thrown him about 10 metres.

"The vehicle briefly stopped about 30m away, two people exited the vehicle, subsequently returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.''

Sgt Watt said police did not have much of a description of the car, other than that it was ''white'' and ''small-looking'' and ''most likely a rental car''.

A police spokeswoman earlier said the vehicle was a Toyota station wagon and the registration began with ''JW''.

The victim was taken to Lakes District Hospital for treatment. Sgt Watt said his injuries ''weren't life-threatening''.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or may recognise the vehicle, is encouraged to contact Queenstown police on (03) 441 1600 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.