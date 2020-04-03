KJet on stand-by for rescues

KJet and a private vessel were involved in the rescue of five people in January 2019. Photo: ODT files

They normally stand ready to knock the socks off of any thrill-seeker on Shotover River, but KJet Queenstown crews are now only on stand-by for rescues.

The jet-boat operator suspended all commercial rides on March 23.

However a skeleton maintenance crew will occasionally meet at Queenstown Marina, Frankton, to ensure the vessels are ready to assist in an emergency.

KJet Queenstown said on Facebook crews will check the boats over by reversing them into the water on a trailer and running them to a usual operational temperature.

"Should you see a KJet boat on the lake or rivers during this Covid-19 Alert Level 4 period, we will be on an emergency response call."

The company said it had worked to ensure minimal risk of transmission of Covid-19 between crew.