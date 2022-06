The World Bar in Queenstown. Photo: Google Maps

A man was found with critical injuries at a popular Queenstown bar early this morning.

A police spokesman said the man was found at the World Bar in Church St and emergency services were called at about 12.40am.

He was transported to Lakes District Hospital and then airlifted to another South Island hospital in a critical condition.

The Criminal Investigation Branch has been advised and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.