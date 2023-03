A man that died after a workplace incident in Queenstown has been named.

He was Grant Treleaven (58), of Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Homestead Bay Rd, Jacks Point, at 2.17pm on Tuesday.

Police today said they extend their condolences to Mr Treleaven's family.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were continuing.

WorkSafe had also been notified.