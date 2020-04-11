Saturday, 11 April 2020

Maternity facilities get early test

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Matthew and Chloe Cooper stand outside the temporary maternity unit at Lakes District Hospital...
    Matthew and Chloe Cooper stand outside the temporary maternity unit at Lakes District Hospital Dental Unit, with newborn daughter Maeve. PHOTO: SDHB
    A grateful mother has thanked midwives for supporting her to give birth in Queenstown, despite the resort’s temporary maternity unit not being quite finished.

    Chloe Cooper was the first to give birth at the dental unit across the road from Queenstown’s Lakes District Hospital, when Maeve arrived on April 1.

    Acting director of midwifery Heather LaDell said a planned move outside the normal unit to protect against Covid-19 was brought forward, after the hospital was closed so staff could be tested for the virus.

    Improvements, such as bathroom facilities, were still being made when Mrs Cooper went into labour.

    "I really loved being able to give birth in Queenstown, in our community, and I'm so thankful they have given me the support and facilities that I needed at this strange time, and we get a great story to tell on her wedding day."

    Mrs Cooper said it was impossible to tell it was a dental surgery and thanked the midwives for their one-on-one support during a 20-hour labour.

    Midwives in Queenstown also have access to a room at the Ramada Hotel at Queenstown Remarkables Park.

    A media represenatative for the Southern District Health Board said care would meet individual needs, including home births.

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter - yours. For more than 150 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is now more important than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by subscribing to our print or digital editions, or by making a donation.

    Become a Supporter