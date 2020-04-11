Maternity facilities get early test

Matthew and Chloe Cooper stand outside the temporary maternity unit at Lakes District Hospital Dental Unit, with newborn daughter Maeve. PHOTO: SDHB

A grateful mother has thanked midwives for supporting her to give birth in Queenstown, despite the resort’s temporary maternity unit not being quite finished.

Chloe Cooper was the first to give birth at the dental unit across the road from Queenstown’s Lakes District Hospital, when Maeve arrived on April 1.

Acting director of midwifery Heather LaDell said a planned move outside the normal unit to protect against Covid-19 was brought forward, after the hospital was closed so staff could be tested for the virus.

Improvements, such as bathroom facilities, were still being made when Mrs Cooper went into labour.

"I really loved being able to give birth in Queenstown, in our community, and I'm so thankful they have given me the support and facilities that I needed at this strange time, and we get a great story to tell on her wedding day."

Mrs Cooper said it was impossible to tell it was a dental surgery and thanked the midwives for their one-on-one support during a 20-hour labour.

Midwives in Queenstown also have access to a room at the Ramada Hotel at Queenstown Remarkables Park.

A media represenatative for the Southern District Health Board said care would meet individual needs, including home births.

matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz