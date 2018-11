Police said Yvonne's hair is currently a bit shorter and darker than pictured here. Photo: Supplied

A woman reported missing from Queenstown has been found safe and well.

Earlier today police were appealing for information about the whereabouts of Yvonne Forsyth, who was reported missing by her family. They had concerns for her welfare.

It was thought she may have been heading for Waimate.

Police advised this afternoon she had been found safe and well.