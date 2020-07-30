New Sugar Bowl chairlift opening

PHOTO: NZSKI

Two years after NZSki first pitched the plan, the replacement $16million Sugar Bowl chairlift will open for the first time this Saturday.

The project, at the Remarkables Ski Area, was hampered a few times, initially when approval from the Department of Conservation was sought and, more recently, when Covid-19 border restrictions shut out specialist workers.

"It’s been a super-extended period, from time of concept through to getting it handed over to us, but it’s very exciting," ski area manager Ross Lawrence said.

Skiers and snowboarders will be able to access 2.5km of new trail.

The six-seater lift takes passengers to the top slopes in a single 1.1km trip taking four minutes.

The next major project would be to replace the Shadow Basin lift, Mr Lawrence said.