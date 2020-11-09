Officer punched in head in Queenstown

A police officer was punched in the head in Queenstown early on Saturday, one of several violent incidents in the resort over the weekend.

The 23-year-old man had fled from officers after being stopped for fighting on The Mall around 12.20am, Sergeant Steve Watt said.

When police caught up with the man, he turned and punched an officer in the side of the head.

He was subsequently arrested for fighting and assaulting a police officer.

A short-time later, around 1.30am, a 40-year-old man was seen "acting strangely" and emptying rubbish bins at Queenstown Airport.

Sgt Watt said security staff approached the man and he threatened to kill them before fleeing.

The man was later arrested on Spence Rd at 6pm for assaulting a taxi driver and was then charged for the earlier incident of threatening to kill.

Police were called into action again early on Sunday, when a 20-year-old male was arrested for assault.

He had been refused entry to Winnies on The Mall, for being too intoxicated, and punched a member of the security staff on the "temple".

Another alcohol-related event required police intervention, when a car crashed on Hallenstein St at midnight on Saturday.

The male driver fled the scene, but was later found on Gorge Rd and breathalysed.

Police found he had 740mcg of alcohol per litre of breath - almost three times the legal limit.