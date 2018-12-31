Queenstown group forced to cling to ski biscuit

A day out boating in Queenstown went south earlier tonight when six people were forced to cling to a ski biscuit after their powerboat began taking on water.

The incident unfolded about 7pm in Sunshine Bay, Lake Wakatipu, between Queenstown and Ben Lomond.

A police spokeswoman said the boat began taking on water.

At the time it was towing a ski biscuit, a water sports inflatable on which people can sit.

When the boat began taking on water, the occupants cut the biscuit free, clinging to the inflatable as they awaited rescue.

Two private boats came to their aid, one ferrying a single occupant to shore, while the other delivered the remaining five to the jetty.

