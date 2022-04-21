Storm cuts power to thousands, closes Glenorchy road

Debris on the Queenstown-Glenorchy road this morning. Photo: QLDC

A huge storm that cut power to thousands of residents in the Queenstown Lakes area this morning has also led to the closure of the road to Glenorchy.

Aurora Energy says a lightning strike at the Frankton grid exit point caused the power to go out in Queenstown, Glenorchy, Frankton and parts of Arrowtown.

In a statement shortly after 10.30am Aurora said more than 12,000 customers lost power due to the strike. At that time it said there were still 314 customers in the Frankton area waiting to get their power restored, but in a subsequent update said power had been restored to all users.

Aurora earlier said that by 9am power had been restored to most areas, including the Queenstown CBD, the Remarkables, Arrowtown and Glenorchy.

Lakes District Hospital was running on a back-up generator and a Southern DHB spokesperson said the hospital was operational and providing services.

The SDHB emergency management team is in touch with the hospital and is monitoring the situation.

The Queenstown-Lakes District Council says the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd is closed at Boundary Creek due to a washed-out culvert, and is warning that heavy rain may cause other slips in the area.

The QLDC said the slip was large with lots of debris and the road was likely to remain closed all day.

"Please drive to the conditions and expect the unexpected."

Further afield, Waka Kotahi advises that a slip has also closed the Milford Road (State Highway 94).

The transport agency says some traffic lights are not working in Queenstown because of the outage.

"Give way rules apply, road users are advised to take extra care."

The outage affected Queenstown Airport but it says its back-up generators are running and the airport is operational.

A Lake Hayes Estate resident said there was a massive lightning flash and thunder clap at 7am, like she had never heard before.

“(It) shook our whole house.”

Comments on social media described the "loudest thunder ever", and "blinding lightning, heavy rain and thunder shaking the house".

MetService says there is "a moderate risk" of thunderstorms about the entire South Island west coast and Southern Alps through the morning.

There was also a low risk of one or two thunderstorms about Southland, Clutha and Dunedin during the early morning.

- ODT Online/additional reporting RNZ