Structure linked to console

A mysterious temporary structure has been installed by a gaming console company on Queenstown’s waterfront.

Passers-by stopped to watch scaffolders dressed in wetsuits build the steel structure yesterday, just beyond the pier for Hydro Attack and Million Dollar Cruise.

The Otago Daily Times understands it was part of a marketing campaign for the new Xbox console, and a spokesman for Xbox parent company Microsoft confirmed it was behind the structure.

However, he said further details were not available at this stage.

Workers in wetsuits set up a temporary structure at the Queenstown waterfront in connection with gaming console company Xbox. PHOTO: MATTHEW MCKEW

Xbox is due to launch the premium Xbox Series X and cheaper Xbox Series S consoles on November 10.

The X console has retailed for pre-order at about $799 and is said by gaming experts to be the franchise’s most powerful product yet.

The smaller, less powerful version, called Series S, was retailing at $549 for pre-order.

Xbox has not released an entirely new console since 2013, when it launched the Xbox One, and undersold compared with main industry rivals Playstation and Nintendo.

The Playstation 5 will be released on November 12.

