Third person charged with Blackmoore murder

In a statement, police said they had charged the 47-year-old today, making him the third person charged with the 21-year-old's 1995 murder.
A man and a woman, both aged their 40s, were charged with murder in October last year following a renewed appeal for information.
The man has since pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentence.
''We continue to support Angela’s family and loved-ones through this process,'' police said.
''As this remains before the courts, we are not in a position to make any further comment.''