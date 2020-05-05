Third person charged with Blackmoore murder

Angela Blackmoore. Photo: ODT files

A man is to appear in the Queenstown District Court tomorrow charged with the murder of pregnant Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore.



In a statement, police said they had charged the 47-year-old today, making him the third person charged with the 21-year-old's 1995 murder.

A man and a woman, both aged their 40s, were charged with murder in October last year following a renewed appeal for information.

The man has since pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentence.

''We continue to support Angela’s family and loved-ones through this process,'' police said.

''As this remains before the courts, we are not in a position to make any further comment.''