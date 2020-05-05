Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Third person charged with Blackmoore murder

    By Daisy Hudson
    Angela Blackmoore. Photo: ODT files
    A man is to appear in the Queenstown District Court tomorrow charged with the murder of pregnant Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore.


    In a statement, police said they had charged the 47-year-old today, making him the third person charged with the 21-year-old's 1995 murder.

    A man and a woman, both aged their 40s, were charged with murder in October last year following a renewed appeal for information.

    The man has since pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentence.

    ''We continue to support Angela’s family and loved-ones through this process,'' police said.

    ''As this remains before the courts, we are not in a position to make any further comment.''

