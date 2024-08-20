Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Three hurt in serious crash near Lake Hayes

    Three people have been injured - two seriously  - after a crash near Lake Hayes. 

    Police said they were alerted to the two-car collision on State Highway 6, near Bendemeer Lane, about 7.20am today.

    Hato Hone St John said two people were taken to Lake Hayes District Hospital in a serious condition and one with moderate injuries. 

    Three ambulances and a helicopter attended the scene. 

    The highway remained closed between McDonnell Rd and Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd, NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi and a detour is in place.

    Motorists were advised to expect delays.

     

     

