Three hurt in serious crash near Lake Hayes

Three people have been injured - two seriously - after a crash near Lake Hayes.



Police said they were alerted to the two-car collision on State Highway 6, near Bendemeer Lane, about 7.20am today.

Hato Hone St John said two people were taken to Lake Hayes District Hospital in a serious condition and one with moderate injuries.

Three ambulances and a helicopter attended the scene.

The highway remained closed between McDonnell Rd and Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd, NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi and a detour is in place.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.