'Time for younger blood'

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Whakatipu Wildlife Trust’s (WWT) only paid employee’s stepping down after three years to allow younger blood to step up.

Long-time Queenstowner Joanna Conroy (above), part-time executive officer for an organisation overseeing 82 predator trapping groups, says "it’s a job where you need a lot of energy and enthusiasm".

"And I kind of think somebody younger needs to have a go at it."

As she was harbouring these thoughts, Conroy says she had an offer to rejoin her former property company, APL, working remotely for the Marlborough District Council.

She starts the job April 15, but will continue with WWT for about 10 hours a week till her replacement’s appointed.

Conroy’s told the trust she’s happy to become a trustee.