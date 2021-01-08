Friday, 8 January 2021

Updated 1.21 pm

Crown Range truck crash: 'He's a very lucky young man'

    By Matthew Mckew and Mike Houlahan
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Police say a young truck driver has had a lucky escape, after his vehicle wound up 50 metres down a bank off the Crown Range.

    Emergency services were called to the crash site near Arrow Junction about 10am today.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Arrowtown and Frankton tried to stabilise the precariously-placed vehicle before freeing the trapped man, a FENZ spokesman said.

    He was flown to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Cromwell police commercial vehicle safety team Constable Phil Beckworth said the driver was lucky to make it out alive.

    "The initial findings at this stage are the truck came down the relatively steep incline on the Crown Range Rd and for some reason has lost control on a series of bends - or the last one - and has gone into or over the barrier and down the bank.

    "He's a very lucky young man. The latest update was he is fine - but he has had a knock to the head that they are assessing, and a sore shoulder."

    Just one person was in the truck, which appeared to be carrying a load of gravel.

    Veolia contractors were at the site and it was expected the truck would be removed at some stage this afternoon.

    The Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, is open.

    Emergency services were called to the scene about 10am. Photo: Matthew Mckew
    Emergency services were called to the scene about 10am. Photo: Matthew Mckew

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter