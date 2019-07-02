Two injured after van hits tree near Kingston

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Guy Williams

Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a camper van crashed into a tree near Kingston this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on Kingston Rd (State Highway 6) near the Kingston Lake Camp, shortly after 3.30pm.

A reporter at the scene said the Mad Campers van had struck a tree about 20m off the highway about 8km north of Kingston, near a rest area next to Lake Wakatipu.

A woman was trapped in the van for a time before being freed by firefighters, who cut open the front of the van and chopped down tree branches to gain access.

She sustained crush injuries and was airlifted to Southland Hospital with a second occupant of the van.

One person had moderate injuries and the other minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.