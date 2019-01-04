Wilding project gains $600,000 trust grant

Wilding trees surround the hills of Arrowtown. PHOTO: ODT FILES

An ambitious project to rid the hillsides around Arrowtown of wilding trees has received a huge shot in the arm from the Central Lakes Trust.

The Arrowtown Wilding Group has received $600,000 from the funding body towards a project to eradicate wilding conifers from 450 hectares of hillsides visible from the township.

The project is the first phase of a long-term strategy the group has developed after consulting the community.

Part of the Arrowtown Village Association, the group wants to replant the felled areas with non-invasive native and exotic species that will enhance the area's renowned autumn colours.

Group spokesman Ben Teele said the first phase was estimated to cost $1millon, and involved removing mature seeding trees to prevent further infestation.

The grant would go a long way to achieving that goal, and would also boost the chances of successful applications to other potential funding providers.

That was because funders needed to be confident any project they were contributing to would be completed.

The group was "extremely grateful" for the trust's support, Mr Teele said.

"We were pretty stoked when Central Lakes Trust came through."

It had lodged a funding application with the Community Trust of Southland, and would approach the Lottery Grants Board, Otago Regional Council and Department of Conservation for more money early this year.

He was now confident the group would meet its timelines, and possibly proceed to the second phase of its strategy sooner.

That involved "mopping up" any remaining wilding trees, carrying out control work on regrowth and replanting the cleared areas with non-seeding species.

Tree felling began on the Tobins face - from the Crown Range road zig-zag back towards the township - in May and June last year.

It would resume in March on the northern side of German Hill, before switching back to the remaining wilding trees on the Tobins face in June.

The work was mostly being done by forestry contractors, and would continue intermittently on the remaining hillsides throughout the rest of this year.

Mr Teele said he hoped about 90% of the wilding conifers in the target area would be gone within the next 12 months.