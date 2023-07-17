One killed in crash between car and truck near Ashburton

One person has died after a serious crash involving a car and a truck near Ashburton.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Hackthorne Rd and Maronan Valetta Rd, near the settlements of Westerfield and Mayfield.

The sole occupant of the car was killed while the truck driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

The collision was first reported to police at about 9:45am.

The road is is likely to be blocked for some time while a scene examination takes place, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.