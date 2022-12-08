Emergency helipad lights vandalised

Clutha Health First maintenance manager Si Leeds points out specialist landing lights needing to be replaced on the facility’s emergency helipad in Balclutha, after they were damaged by vandals late last month. Photo: Richard Davison

Officials say they are "appalled" by the recent vandalism of emergency helipad landing lights.

The vandalism became apparent late last month during a routine inspection of Clutha Health First’s (CHF) Balclutha helipad, which adjoins the town’s former memorial hall in Charles St.

CHF maintenance manager Si Leeds said it was not clear precisely when the damage occurred, which had rendered the pad’s lights inoperative, and left a toby damaged and live wires exposed.

Police were informed of the incident on November 23.

CHF chief executive Ray Anton said the facility was "highly disappointed" by the stupidity of the act.

"It’s highly disappointing that someone in our community would think it was acceptable to cause this damage to the community’s emergency helipad.

One of the damaged lights in a photo submitted to police. Photo: Supplied

"It’s a facility that belongs to the whole community. Anybody, including the culprit or culprits, could find themselves in need of it, and it could have been unusable for the rescue helicopter unbeknownst to anyone."

He said the lights would cost $25,000 to replace.

"That’s money that will be spent on redundant, wasteful work, rather than patients."

Senior Sergeant Chris Wakelin, of Balclutha, said police continued to investigate.

"We’re appalled by this damage to a community lifeline.

"Officers are investigating CCTV footage from around the time of the incident, and would like to hear from anyone with further information that may lead to the culprits being held to account."

- Police 105, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.