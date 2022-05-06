Low flows make for ferry woes

‘‘Not enough water’’ largely grounded the Tuapeka Mouth ferry over summer, ferryman Tom Jones says. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

The Tuapeka Mouth ferry hardly plied its trade last summer because of dry weather.

"Crossings are down massively, just one and a-half days out of the last couple of months. Last year, we were running about 10 times that," ferryman Tom Jones said.

"The Clutha catchment is huge. It runs all the way up the rivers and lakes back to the Southern Alps. I think we had a dry winter with low snowmelt, followed by low rainfall over the summer."

The dual-hull punt is the last of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Restrained by its cable system, its rudders angle the hulls to traverse the river using the energy of the current.

The punt needs a minimum flow of 350 cubic metres of water per second (cumecs), while up to 470cumecs is ideal.

Mr Jones estimated the flow averaged about 250cumecs to 270cumecs during the dry period.

"It’s basic physics working 126-year-old technology. Not enough water means not enough energy to propel the punt. It could get stuck mid-river and be a challenge to get back. There are also two big rocks entering the equation when the water’s low," he said.

River levels have been low enough to make the tip of one of the rocks visible for the first time in years.

Mr Jones keeps abreast of Otago Regional Council river-monitoring stations to help work out whether the vessel will be able to operate.

"I mainly keep an eye on Roxburgh. The dams build up a head of water then release it to generate electricity and that water surge reaches the punt about nine hours later. Wind is also a big consideration. There are a lot of factors and the only one we control is the decision to operate or not."

Mr Jones has been the Tuapeka Mouth Ferry operator for about three years and said hopes were high for improved conditions in the future.

"The ferry has become more popular in recent times with Kiwi tourists unable to go abroad. I think they’re discovering attractions which combine tranquillity with unique heritage features like Tuapeka."

- Nick Brook