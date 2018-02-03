Saturday, 3 February 2018

Updated 12.03 pm

One hurt seriously after crash near Milton

    By Chris Morris
    One person has been seriously injured, and State Highway 1 is closed, following a two-vehicle crash near Milton this morning.

    The accident happened just before 10.30am on SH1, near the intersection with SH8 to Queenstown, a police spokeswoman said.

    Two helicopters attended and at least one person was trapped in their vehicle with what were believed to be serious injuries, she said.

    SH 1 remained closed with diversions in place and the Serious Crash Unit was on its way to the scene.

    It was not yet clear if others had also been injured.

