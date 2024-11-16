Student becomes master as principal retires

Blue Mountain College principal Lindy Cavanagh-Monaghan prepares to ring the changes at the Tapanui high school, as she heads for retirement at the end of this year. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A retiring West Otago principal can have more confidence than most outgoing leaders that her legacy will live on.

Blue Mountain College principal Lindy Cavanagh-Monaghan retires from 43 years in teaching in January, leaving the Tapanui high school in ‘‘great heart’’, as she hands over to Northern Southland College deputy principal Janelle Eason.

Mrs Cavanagh-Monaghan said she had particular confidence in Mrs Eason’s helmsmanship, as she had taught her as a teenager at St Peter’s College in Gore.

‘‘I feel as though I’m handing my baby over to someone who will continue what we’re doing here in a similar spirit, so I feel at ease that all the signs are positive for the future.

‘‘And, if nothing else, I know my successor is well educated!’’

Known fondly to her young charges as Miss Cav, the Riversdale-born self-described ‘‘people person’’ arrived in Tapanui 14 years ago.

Overseeing a roll of about 230 students for most of that time, Mrs Cavanagh-Monaghan said she and her teachers were privileged to be able to give personal, one-on-one attention to every child.

‘‘Law was my second choice of study at university, and I’ve always enjoyed championing the underdog.

‘‘That’s something you get to do every day as a teacher, and watching these teenagers grow in all aspects of themselves has been the greatest privilege, and something I’ll miss.’’

She said West Otago and Eastern Southland had a uniquely strong sense of community.

‘‘Families work together towards a common good here and because the children see that every day, they have a generosity and openness of spirit rather than being entitled, which is a huge benefit in education. Nobody misses out here.’’

The school’s balance between academic studies and extra-curricular activities meant former students often went on to become high achievers, she said.

‘‘In the face of continually changing red tape in education, we’ve always leant towards doing what we wanted to do in terms of practical, day-to-day teaching — what we know works — and doing it well. Sometimes you need to be a rebel with a cause.

‘‘We’ve been very blessed to have the high quality of staff you need to do that during my time here, and that’s not going to change.’’

Mrs Cavanagh-Monaghan said she was looking forward to retirement, but would need to remain busy and involved with her community.

‘‘I’m super passionate about netball, so it would be nice to get to the next World Cup.

‘‘You might also see me back on stage as I enjoy performing.

‘‘And I’m looking around for groups I could do some volunteering for, like Riding for the Disabled, who do amazing work in Gore.’’

She said she would also like to devote some time to a ‘‘somewhat neglected’’ garden at the Gore home she shares with husband of 27 years Steven.

‘‘I’m also looking forward to spending more time with my nephews and nieces.

‘‘But I’ll miss the energy of the students here.’’