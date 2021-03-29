$16,000 for cable work

A funding decision for an electricity and telecommunications cable for a new track on Stewart Island will determine whether contractors get paid.

At its meeting today, the Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board is set to approve nearly $16,000 of unbudgeted expenditure for the cable underneath the newly installed Horseshoe Bay walking track.

The walking track project has been in the pipeline to be completed since 2019.

It was agreed by the board the ducting was to be supplied through PowerNet and installed by the successful footpath tenderer.

The portion of work was included in the footpath tender awarded to Duncan Earthworks and Excavation in March 2020.

With the onset of Covid-19 and other projects taking precedence, the construction was only recently completed.

Set to be funded by the Stewart Island Electrical Supply Authority, the total cost would be made up of $3461.29 for ducting supply and transport to the island, $11,000 for trenching, installation and backfill of ducting, and $1530 for 50% of rock-breaking variation.

If the unbudgeted expenditure is not approved, the supplier and installer of the ducting cannot be paid.

abbey.palmer@odt.co.nz