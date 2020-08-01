Fire destroys diner in Southland town

Firefighters were called to the Mossburn Diner last night.Photo: Facebook / Mossburn Volunteer Fire Brigade

A cafe has been destroyed and two people were taken to hospital after a large fire in the small Southland town of Mossburn last night.

Firefighters were called to the Mossburn Diner on Devon St just before 8pm.

A number of volunteer crews from around the area worked to put the fire out by 2am today

Two people were taken to hospital in Invercargill with smoke inhalation.

On its Facebook page the Mossburn Volunteer Fire Brigade said it was "a sad night" for the local community.