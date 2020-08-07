Invercargill deputy mayor taken to hospital

Toni Biddle

Deputy Mayor Toni Biddle was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon although the reason why is still unknown.

A council spokeswoman said an ambulance was called to the Invercargill City Council yesterday as a result of Cr Biddle having a medical event.

''We understand that Cr Biddle is OK, and was last night receiving medical care,'' she said.

''Council has no further comment to make, and ask that Cr Biddle’s privacy is respected.”

Cr Darren Ludlowtook over as chair for the Southland Museum and Art Gallery (SMAG) meeting Cr Biddle was to chair in the afternoon.

He confirmed this morning SMAG trust board members were not told why she was absent.