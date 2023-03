A pedestrian has moderate injuries after being struck by a car this morning at Tay St, Invercargill. PHOTO: Valu Maka

Invercargill police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a car in Tay St, at the intersection with Ythan St, about 8.50am.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended and took a person with moderate injuries to hospital.

