Pipes under river preferred

Most Gore district councillors agree under, not over, is the best option for pipes that will carry water across the Mataura River.

Last year plans to build a bridge across the river to carry the pipes from the Jacobstown wells to the East Gore Water Treatment Station were scuppered when the Environment Court overturned the granting of a 2021 resource consent for the bridge.

The results of a public consultation to find out whether residents preferred the pipes go under or over the river were discussed at a full council meeting yesterday.

A report by Three Waters manager Matt Bayliss outlined the findings of the consultation.

Of the 395 submissions received 63.3% or 251 submissions favoured the council focused on getting the pipeline under the river and 36.5% or 144 submissions favoured the council combining the water pipe with a walking and cycling bridge.

"This is considered a high level of engagement when compared to other similar projects the council has previously completed," Mr Bayliss wrote.

During the discussion councillors agreed residents had given a clear answer what they wanted.

Cr Paul McPhail said given council debt was rising, cost was one of the key issues for him.

Cr Stewart MacDonell asked Mr Bayliss if he knew what the structure of the riverbed was.

"My big concern is we start this and we end up spending a lot of money putting it across," Cr MacDonell said.

Mr Bayliss replied it was difficult to know what the rock structure was like from one side of the river to the other as it could change partway.

"Ultimately, we won’t fully understand that until we’ve actually done the work, so there is that risk."

Cr Neville Phillips said he preferred the bridge option because more water pipes could be added in the future if necessary.

He would not be making a final decision on which option was best until council staff had completed investigation work.

Cr Phillips was the only councillor to vote against council staff starting planning and coming up with a budget to drill under the river.

