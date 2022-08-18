Polyfest to have a crowd again at last

Miharo business and finance manager Hiria Palmer (left) and administrator Arai Wilson wear Sakaria Peseta’s winning Polyfest T-shirt design. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

Miharo Murihiku Polyfest staff members are looking forward to welcoming a live audience back to the stands next week, after a Covid-forced hiatus.

Events and programmes manager Tania Carran said schools and groups were keen to perform in front of spectators after the event had been hosted online for the past two years.

"We still can’t believe that it is happening, but I know schools and the communities are looking forward to coming together again as a community."

The event was a good way for people to share their cultures and for people to learn, she said.

It will begin next Monday and will run until Friday, at ILT Stadium in Invercargill.

About 120 groups are signed up to perform, including some from Gore and Central Otago.

"People can expect to see cultural performances from islands all over the Pacific," Ms Carran said.

She was grateful for the help of the whole community, she said.

"Polyfest relies heavily on volunteers as a part of the community being a part of the process.

"It’s by the community, for the community," she said.

Performances will begin daily at 9am, and at 5.30pm on Thursday a Rangatahi Toa night will feature performances from high school pupils.

Every year, pupils put in submissions for a new Polyfest T-shirt design, which event leaders and volunteers wear on the day.

This year’s T-shirt winner was Southland Boys’ High School year 13 pupil Sakaria Peseta.

His design incorporates a man carrying the Polyfest sign on his shoulders.

As a Samoan, he felt proud to participate in Polyfest, he said.

"It is one of the best occasions we look forward to every year ... a chance to come together and fully embrace who we are and those before us."

