Pupil hurt in tripping over trolley

A Southland school pupil who was rushed to hospital after a piece of steel wire became embedded in her leg will be back at school today.

St John was called to Thornbury Primary School on Wednesday and transported a year 5 student to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

Board of trustees chairman Paul Diprose told the Otago Daily Times the girl tripped over a trolley used to move firewood.

The school had a fireplace and the pupil was collecting firewood for the next day. When she fell over the trolley, the wire became embedded in her leg.

"It was very painful for her yesterday but everything went really well. She even wanted to come back to school today."

Mr Diprose said her parents and doctors decided to let her rest yesterday.

He thanked the emergency services and school staff for the way they responded.