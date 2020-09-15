Tuesday, 15 September 2020

'Substantial damage' after house fire in Gore

    A house has been substantially damaged by a fire in Gore overnight.

    Firefighters were alerted to the blaze  - on Hokonui Dr (State Highway 94) shortly before 2am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

    Two appliances attended and the crews found the building "well alight".

    There was initially concern that the house was occupied but it was found to be empty.

    The spokeswoman said the house had sustained substantial damage, but the blaze had been extinguished and a fire investigator would be at the scene today.

    The NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed between the intersections of Norton and Denton Sts for a time but has since reopened.

     

