Teens charged over $17k tobacco thefts

Two teenagers have been charged after more than $17,000 worth of tobacco was stolen from dairies in Invercargill last month.

A 17-year-old is facing two charges of burglary in relation to break-ins at the Centre Street Dairy in separate incidents on May 17 and 22, Detective Sergeant John Kean said.

Tobacco worth $17,000 was taken.

The youth also faces a charge of aggravated robbery of the Grasmere Dairy on May 27, when tobacco valued at $1400 was taken.

No tobacco has yet been recovered.

The youth appeared at the Invercargill District Court today.

Police also spoke to a 16-year-old in relation to receiving stolen tobacco and he will be referred to Youth Aid.

Det Sgt Kean said other people were involved in the crimes, and asked for anyone with information to contact Invercargill Police.

