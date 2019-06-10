Changes for Wanaka town centre signalled in plan

ardmorestproposalsupplied.jpg Artist's impression of potential Hlewick St area. Photo: Supplied

''Five big moves'' for the Wanaka town centre are signalled in the Queenstown Lakes District Council's master plan for the town released this morning.

Two of the most significant moves affect Ardmore St which currently runs between the town and the lakefront.

A long stretch of it disappears completely, allowing Pembroke Park to be extended to the lake edge.

And, in front of the town centre, it becomes a one-way, ''shared movement zone'' where pedestrians intermingle with cars, cyclists and other forms of transport.

A ''central plaza'' is also established.

The main street, Helwick St, has one way traffic.

w-pedestriantrial.jpg Ardmore St in Wanaka. Photo: Sean Nugent

The controversial transport link from Anderson Rd to Ballantyne Rd, along the edge of the Wanaka Golf Course, is still in the plan.

A cluster of civic facilities and services including an art gallery and performing arts centre around Dunmore St is suggested.

And the plan calls for the town to be divided into six ''precincts''.

In the suggested cycle network there is a link to Wanaka Airport and towards Glendhu Bay.

There are transport bypasses along Riverbank Rd and Studholm Rd, and also a call for the upgrading of the Albert Town bridge.

The public has until June 28 to make submissions, with the council due to endorse the plan at its August meeting.