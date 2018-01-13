Mt Alpha fire flares up again

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A small ground fire reignited around 2.30pm this afternoon on Mt Alpha, after another hot dry day in Wanaka.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand principal rural fire officer Graeme Still said it was nothing major and would likely only require a bucket of water dropped on it from a helicopter to douse it.
The fire was located around a quarter of the way up the mountain in the middle of the burnt area.