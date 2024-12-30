Organisers all set for alpine music festival

Things were being made ready yesterday for Rhythm and Alps festival-goers. Taking the chance to relax yesterday are bartenders (from left) Jac Bates, Cai Evans and Ramona Pesmueller. PHOTOS: RAWAN SAADI

The stage is set and the accommodation is up — now all that is needed is the people.

Rhythm and Alps festival staff were busy over the rainy weekend getting ready for the much-anticipated new year festival, as they prepared to host dozens of artists and more than 10,000 people over the next two days in the Cardrona Valley.

By yesterday, the festival crew — including administrative staff, bartenders and food vendors — were set up and ready to go for the start of the festival today.

Sound crews were busy setting up the stage.

Bartender Cai Evans had come from Christchurch for the fifth year to work both days of the event and was prepared with his own tent.

"It’s the highlight of the year.

"We’re basically getting paid to party."

About 10,000 people are expected to attend each day, with thousands of the festival-goers camping on the grounds.

Tents are ready for thousands of inhabitants.

Although some had their own camping equipment and campervans, others paid to have tents provided.

Rows of tents were ready for festival-goers who are expected to start arriving at 10am today.

The music starts at 4pm.

— Rawan Saadi