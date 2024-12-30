Organisers all set for alpine music festival

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rhythm and Alps festival staff were busy over the rainy weekend getting ready for the much-anticipated new year festival, as they prepared to host dozens of artists and more than 10,000 people over the next two days in the Cardrona Valley.
By yesterday, the festival crew — including administrative staff, bartenders and food vendors — were set up and ready to go for the start of the festival today.
"It’s the highlight of the year.
"We’re basically getting paid to party."
About 10,000 people are expected to attend each day, with thousands of the festival-goers camping on the grounds.
Rows of tents were ready for festival-goers who are expected to start arriving at 10am today.
The music starts at 4pm.
— Rawan Saadi